Dasuya-Hajipur road named after legendary Sikh warrior Jassa Singh Ramgarhia

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 05-05-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 21:12 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced his government has decided to name Dasuya-Hajipur road after legendary Sikh warrior Jassa Singh Ramgarhia.

The chief minister, congratulating people on the 300 birth anniversary of Ramgarhia, said the valour and heroism of such heroes have always inspired us to make selfless sacrifices for the nation.

He said the great Sikh gurus have taught us to fight against tyranny, injustice and oppression, adding that Ramgarhia followed in the footsteps of the great gurus.

According to an official statement, Mann said Punjab has been blessed by great gurus, saints, seers and prophets and Punjabis have always been at the forefront of every battle, which is why the state is known as the sword arm of the country.

Mann said his government has zero tolerance towards corruption and those who looted the state won't be spared.

The chief minister said every single penny will be recovered from the leaders who indulged in corruption and this money will be duly utilised for the state's development.

Mann said action has already been initiated against corrupt leaders and they have been put behind the bars.

Training his guns on previous state governments for allegedly neglecting heroes like Ramgarhia, he said due to their apathetic approach, the youth of the state is not aware of the contribution of these heroes.

