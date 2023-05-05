Left Menu

French PM Borne invites trade unions for talks May 16 and May 17

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has invited trade unions for bilateral meetings on May 16 and May 17, as the government seeks to move on to issues other than the deeply unpopular pension reform, the Prime Minister's office said on Friday.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has invited trade unions for bilateral meetings on May 16 and May 17, as the government seeks to move on to issues other than the deeply unpopular pension reform, the Prime Minister's office said on Friday. The reform, which President Emmanuel Macron signed into law last month despite weeks of protests and strikes, has crystallised discontent against a president perceived by many in France as being aloof and indifferent to their daily hardship.

The unions have said they would use the upcoming talks to reaffirm their opposition to the pension reform and would work on joint proposals to improve workers' conditions. They have also announced a new nationwide day of protests on June 6 against the reform.

