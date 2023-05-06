Live updates | King Charles III's coronation

The Latest on the coronation of King Charles III: LONDON — Prince Harry has arrived at Westminster Abbey for his father's coronation.

The Duke of Sussex was wearing a black three-piece set of tails and military medals on his chest.

His wife, Meghan, stayed behind in California with their young children.

Harry, who quit his official duties with the royal family over intense scrutiny from the British media, is not playing a role in the service.

The prince further alienated himself by publishing his explosive bestselling memoir, “Spare,” in which he spilled family secrets.

—— More on the coronation of King Charles III: — Crowns and coaches ready for the king's coronation — 5 things to look for during the coronation — Royal drama: King's fractious family on stage — Prince William pours a pint, meets public before coronation —— LONDON — Military bands are marching down central London streets and hundreds of servicemen and servicewomen are beginning to take their positions along the procession route ahead of King Charles III's coronation.

Soldiers in distinctive red tunics and bearskin hats are lining the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace, where hundreds of royal fans have braved wet weather and gathered early to secure the best viewing spot.

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines are stationed at nearby Admiralty Arch, and the Royal Air Force are lining the route to Westminster Abbey.

Other soldiers forming the Sovereign's Escort will escort Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, from the palace to Westminster Abbey around 10:20 a.m. (0920GMT).

—— LONDON — Westminster Abbey is abuzz with excitement as the final guests, including world leaders, arrive for the coronation of King Charles III.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden wore a pale blue outfit with a matching bow in her hair as she walked into the abbey. She was followed by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Other heads of state on the guest list include Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau and eight current and former British prime ministers.

—— LONDON — The anti-monarchy group Republic says several of its members have been arrested as they prepared to protest the coronation of King Charles III.

The group plans to hold placards and chant “Not my king” during the monarch's procession to Westminster Abbey. It says police were informed in advance of its plans.

But on Saturday morning several of the group's members were stopped near Trafalgar Square and led to police vans.

Others managed to protest along the route, dressed in yellow and waving placards with slogans including “king parasite” and “abolish the monarchy.” Police have said they will have have a “low tolerance” for people seeking to disrupt the day, sparking criticism that they are clamping down on free speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)