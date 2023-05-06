No big leader from Cong came to seek your votes: Kejriwal in Jalandhar

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the Congress leadership ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, saying no big leader from Delhi including Rahul Gandhi bothered to come here to seek votes.

Kejriwal told people they voted for the Congress for 60 years and asked them to vote for the AAP for just eleven months and if they did not like the work of his party, then do not vote for it in the 2024 general election.

Along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal was taking out a road show in Jalandhar Central in favour of their party's candidate Sushil Rinku.

The bypoll on the reserved seat, necessitated after the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, will be held on May 10. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

Kejriwal said the AAP government led by Mann has done a lot of work in Punjab in the past one year and listed out its decisions to give free electricity, jobs, and regularising services of contractual employees.

He claimed Punjab had ''never seen'' so much of work that is being done by the AAP government.

''You gave 60 years to the Congress, you give us 11 months. And if you do not like the work then next time do not vote for us,'' said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister asked voters if they had seen any big Congress leader from Delhi coming here to seek votes. ''Nobody came. We are two chief ministers and big leaders of AAP and we have come to you to seek votes,” he said.

“Congress does not need your vote and they did not come to seek your votes. If somebody is not seeking votes then why do you vote for them... Has Rahul Gandhi come?'' the AAP supremo said.

Kejriwal said in 10 years, the AAP has become the national party because of people's love.

“When AAP's history will be written, when AAP will form government at the Centre then it will be asked who was the first MP. First MP was Bhagwant Mann and thereafter, an MP from Jalandhar will go to Lok Sabha. Such good work will be done that 13 (Lok Sabha) MPs will be elected from Punjab next year,” he said.

