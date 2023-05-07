"People believed AAP is party with difference...but their credibility has eroded": Hardeep Puri on Jalandhar bypolls

Coming out hard against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the by-elections for the Lok Sabha constituency of Jalandhar, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the party's credibility has "eroded", and the people won't be voting for them. Speaking to ANI, here on Sunday, Hardeep Puri said, "I am really happy that there is a lot of buzz in bye-elections. Normally there is no hue and cry during bye-elections".

"In the elections, that were held 13 months back, the people rejected almost all the political parties. The new political start-up (AAP) came to power. We were already bearing by them in Delhi, and now the people of Punjab are bearing with them too," he added. The Union Minister further alleged that the law and

"People were having expectations from AAP, as they thought that it will be a party with a difference. But, today the whole credibility of the party has eroded. They had made strange promises, of giving freebies, giving Rs 1000 to every woman above the age of 18, making the state free of inebriation," he said. Puri added, "But, in these 13 months, the law and order situation and the financial situation has deteriorated. A famous singer's (Sidhu Moosewala) father has been demanding justice. Now, he is openly campaigning against them (AAP). So, the people of Punjab will vote for anyone but not AAP. Also, now two leaders of the party leaders in Delhi are in jail. Their (AAP) political credibility has eroded".

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat has been vacant since January this year following the demise of Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary who collapsed while walking alongside Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The bypolls in the seat were necessitated after Chaudhary's death. The Parliament by-poll in Jalandhar is scheduled to be held on May 10 the results of which will be declared on May 13, coinciding with those of Assembly elections in Karnataka. (ANI)

