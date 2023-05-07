U.S. says Syria does not merit readmission into the Arab League

The United States on Sunday criticized Syria's readmission into the Arab League, saying Damascus does not merit to be brought back into the group, while raising questions about the willingness of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to resolve the crisis resulting from Syria's civil war.

The United States believed, however, that Arab partners intend to use the direct engagement with Assad to push to solve the country's long-standing crisis and that Washington was aligned with its allies on the "ultimate objectives," a State Department spokesperson said.

