Left Menu

At least 16 drown after boat capsizes in India's Kerala

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 23:45 IST
At least 16 drown after boat capsizes in India's Kerala

At least 16 people drowned after a boat capsized in the Malappuram district of India's southern state of Kerala, the state's minister for fisheries and harbour development, V. Abdurahiman, said on Sunday.

Twelve bodies have been identified, he told reporters at the accident site, adding that the death toll was likely to rise as the boat was stuck in the mud and was being lifted and broken to rescue people trapped inside.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023