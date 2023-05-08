Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen to visit Kyiv to celebrate Europe Day

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 08-05-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:33 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The European Union's Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is travelling to Kyiv on Tuesday to mark Europe Day together with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy.

The 27-nation bloc traditionally marks its “peace and unity” on May 9. On Monday, Zelenskyy announced his country would equally celebrate the day “together with all of free Europe.” Von der Leyen has already visited Kyiv on several occasions since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine 14 months ago.

She has been a major driver in providing support for the embattled nation and in setting sanctions targeting the Kremlin.

Zelenskyy was in the Netherlands only last week, where he urged speed in having the EU welcome Ukraine as a member.

Ukraine is officially a candidate for membership but formal negotiations have yet to begin — a process that could take many years.

