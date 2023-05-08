Disappointing to see terrorism expanding to Jammu region: DPAP chief Azad

Expressing concern over terror incidents in Rajouri and Poonch, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said it was disappointing to see terrorism expanding to the Jammu region.

He also said the people of Jammu should be cautious against forces who have no contribution in the city's development but play pity politics for their personal gains.

''I am disappointed to see that militancy is expanding to Jammu. It is detrimental to peace,'' Azad said at a function here in which several prominent leaders joined his party.

He said the poor governance and the lack of accountability in the system is affecting the economy of people and has led to the decline in job opportunities.

Azad said if his party comes to power, he will ensure equitable development of Jammu, Chenab and Peer Panchal regions.

He lamented over the growing incidents of violence, saying terrorism is in nobody's interest.

