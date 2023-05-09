White House: US will not normalize relations with Syria's Assad
The United States will not normalize relations with the regime of Bashar al-Assad and its sanctions on Syria remain in full effect, the White House said.
The Arab League readmitted Syria on Sunday after more than a decade of suspension, consolidating a regional push to normalize ties with Assad in a move criticized by Washington.
