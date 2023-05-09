Left Menu

Congress leaders seek Goddess Chamundeshwari’s blessings ahead of Assembly poll

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 16:16 IST
Congress leaders seek Goddess Chamundeshwari’s blessings ahead of Assembly poll
Top Congress leaders in Karnataka on Tuesday sought the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the deity of Mysuru city, a day before the Assembly elections. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress state chief D K Shivakumar along with a large number Congress leaders and supporters paid their obeisance to the Goddess.

Along with flowers, fruits, ''Thamboolam'', incense sticks and purified butter, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar presented a brief copy of the party's election manifesto, which highlighted the party's five ''guarantees'' in the event of it coming to power.

The five guarantees are: 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

