SP gave tickets to those responsible for riots, curfew in Kanpur: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday, alleging those responsible for riots and curfews in Kanpur were its candidates in the urban local body polls.

Urging people to vote for the BJP at an election rally here, Adityanath said Kanpur used to be known as the country's textile hub and largest industrial city, but its neglect by the previous government was ''known to everyone''.

Referring to the city's once-booming illegal firearms industry, he said 'kattas' (country-made pistols) were manufactured in Kanpur under the SP rule, but a new node of the Defence Corridor is being built here now.

As the country's centre for defence production, Kanpur is establishing a new identity, Adityanath said. ''Those who were responsible for riots and curfews in Kanpur and played with people's faith in the past are today the candidates of the Samajwadi Party. The kind of remarks they have made on women and the holy epic 'Ramayan' are not hidden from anyone,'' the chief minister said.

''The urban local body election is not only (a medium) to elect a mayor but also about making all the BJP candidates victorious in all the wards,'' he said.

''This election is not about hatred and not about personal comments. This is the election is about making your city a smart city, a safe city and one which has all the basic facilities,'' he said at the meeting.

Adityanath also referred to the work done by his government to clean river Ganga under the Namami Gange project.

''Mother Ganga is our faith and our identity. Due to the neglect by the previous governments, 14 crore litres of sewage were discharged into Mother Ganga through the Sisamau drain. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work on the Namami Gange project started.

''At that time, there was a Samajwadi Party government in the state. The SP did not do any work for two years. In March 2017, the double-engine BJP government came to power, and today not even a single drop from the Sisamau drain falls into the Ganga,'' he said.

The chief minister also appealed to voters to add ''a third engine'' to the ''double-engine government'' and make Kanpur better again with basic facilities.

''Double-engine'' is a term often used by BJP leaders to refer to the party ruling at the Centre and in a state.

The second and final phase of the urban local body polls in UP will be held on May 11. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)