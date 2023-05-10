Left Menu

Senegal opposition leader calls for mass protest after court ruling

Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Tuesday rejected a court ruling that could preclude him from running in next year's election, vowing to pursue his candidacy and calling for a mass protest against President Macky Sall.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 04:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 04:10 IST
Senegal opposition leader calls for mass protest after court ruling

Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Tuesday rejected a court ruling that could preclude him from running in next year's election, vowing to pursue his candidacy and calling for a mass protest against President Macky Sall. On Monday, a court extended Sonko's suspended sentence in a libel case to a length that could make the popular politician ineligible to stand in the February presidential vote - the latest twist in a long-running legal saga that has fuelled unrest in the usually peaceful West African nation.

"Nobody can prevent me from being a candidate," Sonko said in a speech streamed online. "What happened yesterday is not a travesty of justice but judicial banditry." "I repeat my call for resistance and ask the Senegalese to stand up and face Macky Sall," he said.

The authorities have rejected Sonko's allegations that the justice system is being used to shut him out of the presidential race. The tense standoff has triggered protests and sometimes violent clashes between security forces and his supporters in recent years. Sonko did not say if he planned to appeal the court ruling at the Supreme Court within the six-day deadline, but called on supporters to attend an opposition rally scheduled for Friday in the capital Dakar.

"We want the 12th (of May) to be a protest like nothing the country has ever seen," he said. Senegal, which gained independence from France in 1960, is widely viewed as one of the most stable democracies in West Africa, but Sonko's long-running legal saga and concern Sall may try to run for a third term have fuelled tension in the streets.

Senegal's constitution only allows two presidential terms, but some fear Sall will use a recent tweak to the constitution to reset his mandate, which ends in 2024, allowing him to run again. Friday's rally is being organised by the F24 platform, a large group of civil society organisations. Members wish to show their opposition to a third term by Sall and allege that the authorities have misused the justice system for political ends.

Aside from the libel case, Sonko is also charged with raping a beauty salon employee in 2021 and making deaths threats against her. He denies all wrongdoing, but the outcome of that case could also affect his electoral eligibility. The next court hearing is scheduled for May 16. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Mark Heinrich and David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders: Insurers

Irdai's order to stop loan re-payment via credit card good for policyholders...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023