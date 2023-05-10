Biden indicates he could cancel Japan G7 trip if debt ceiling not resolved

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he is still committed to attending the G7 meeting later this month in Japan, but indicated that resolving the debt ceiling issue was more important.

I am "still committed" to attending the G7, Biden told reporters at the White House after a meeting with Republican leaders. "But obviously this is the single most important thing on the agenda," Biden said, speaking of the debt limit impasse.

He added that "it is possible but not likely" that he stays in the U.S.

