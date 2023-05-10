"No question of hung Assembly, we will win with absolute majority": CM Bommai on exit-poll projections

After most exit polls predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka while putting the Congress ahead, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday said "exit polls are exit polls", asserting that the BJP will return to power with an absolute majority. According to most exit poll projections, the Congress will finish ahead of the BJP but chances of a hung Assembly are high. The pollsters also tipped HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal-Secular to play kingmaker.

The party needs to win 113 seats to reach the majority mark in the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly. In an exclusive conversation with ANI on Wednesday, Bommai said, "Exit polls are, after all, exit polls and even most projections are predicting a close finish. However, from what I have been able to pick up from our ground sources, it is 100 per cent clear that we are going to return with an absolute majority. The real outcome will only be known on May 13. So, let's wait for the result day."

"Exit polls aren't 100 per cent accurate. There will be a five per cent variation in all poll projections, plus and minus, which could make all the difference in the end," he added. "I am very much confident that we will come back to power with an absolute majority, I am 200 per cent confident. Exit polls are done in a hurry and there will be lots of errors. There is no question of anybody becoming a kingmaker. For me, the people are the kingmaker and they will bring the BJP back to power," the CM added.

"Every agency or channel has quoted a different figure. No projection is the same. There will be no resort politics this time as the BJP will get a clear majority," Bommai said. On Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's tweet saying the high voter turnout was a "positive sign" for the Congress, Bommai said, "If you check the track record, bigger turnouts have always worked in favour of the BJP and not the Congress. This shows that a lot of people, especially in urban areas, who otherwise don't come out to vote, have exercised their franchise this year. I take this as a positive sign for the BJP."

On whether the BJP would consider allying with the JDS if the projections of a hung Assembly hold true, the CM said, "There is no question of a hung House. We will win with an absolute majority." At the close of polling at 6 pm on Wednesday, the overall voter turnout was recorded at 69.95 per cent.

The counting of the votes will be held on May 13. (ANI)

