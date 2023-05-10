NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal raises pitch for caste-based census in country

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday demanded a caste-based census in the country. The OBC leader said a nationwide campaign is needed for conducting such exercise. "There should be a caste-based census in the country. There is a need for a nationwide campaign for the same. As long as OBCs would not know their exact strength in the country, they will always be deprived of their rights," Bhujbal said while addressing Akhil Bharatiya Samata Parishad's state working committee meeting.

