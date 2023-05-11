June deadline for decision on Germany's 2024 budget not feasible -finance minister

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday that a planned cabinet decision on June 21 on the federal 2024 budget was no longer feasible.

Lindner had already postponed the date indefinitely in March, but a bill on the budget had been set for a vote by the coalition government by June 21.

Now the bill must be drafted by September at the latest, though it is unclear how this can be achieved.

