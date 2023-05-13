Pilot's Jan Sangharsh Yatra covers 30 km on third day, makes night halt in Jaipur village

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's Jan Sangharsh Yatra reached Nasnoda village in Jaipur after covering a distance of around 30 km on Saturday -- the third day of the foot march.

The yatra resumed from Dudu this morning and took a break in Palu village.

Later, it reached Nasnoda, where Pilot will rest for the night.

Thousands of Pilot's supporters are walking with him. One of them walked barefoot to express solidarity with the Congress leader.

Pilot began the foot march from Ajmer on Thursday, challenging Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress' top brass as assembly elections in Rajasthan approach.

The yatra mounts further pressure on the party leadership as it hopes to retain the state in the elections at the end of the year.

The march comes days after Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in Rajasthan.

He was sacked as the party's state unit president and the deputy chief minister.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over the post of chief minister ever since the party formed the government in Rajasthan in 2018.

