Scholz: Zelenskiy's visit to Berlin sends "strong signal"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Berlin sent a "strong signal", underscoring in a joint news conference that Germany would support Ukraine "as long as it is necessary".

Scholz added that Germany stood with its partners "for Russia to be held to account for its misdeeds".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)