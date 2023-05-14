Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Ukraine, West can make Russia's defeat 'irreversible' this year

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-05-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 15:33 IST
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said that Kyiv and its Western supporters could make Russia's defeat in the war in Ukraine "irreversible" as early as this year and thanked Germany for its military support.

The Ukrainian leader told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin that Kyiv would always be grateful to Germany for its support during Russia's full-scale invasion.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

