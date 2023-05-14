Zelenskiy: Ukraine, West can make Russia's defeat 'irreversible' this year

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said that Kyiv and its Western supporters could make Russia's defeat in the war in Ukraine "irreversible" as early as this year and thanked Germany for its military support.

The Ukrainian leader told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin that Kyiv would always be grateful to Germany for its support during Russia's full-scale invasion.

