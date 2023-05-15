Kremlin says cooperation with Turkey to continue whoever wins election

The Kremlin said on Monday that it expected cooperation with Turkey to continue and deepen whoever wins the country's presidential election.

Neither President Tayyip Erdogan or opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu appear to have have achieved more than 50% of the vote needed to win outright, meaning a second round will be held on May 28.

