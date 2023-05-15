Left Menu

TDP leader Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra completes 100 days in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:09 IST
TDP leader Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra completes 100 days in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Yuva Galam, the marathon political walkathon (padayatra) of Nara Lokesh, general secretary of Andhra Pradesh's principal opposition party Telugu Desam Party (TDP) completed 100 days on Monday.

Lokesh said he disregarded the alleged hindrances created for his padayatra, including the scorching summer or rains for the sake of people and also the encouragement he received from the public.

''On the occasion of Yuga Galam padayatra completing 100 days, my respects to the people, Yuva Galam volunteers, committees, Telugu Desam family members and fans,'' tweeted Lokesh on Monday, adding that the padayatra has become a people's yatra (journey).

Meanwhile, Lokesh's mother Bhuvaneswari joined the padayatra on the occasion of completing 100 days in Srisailam constituency in Nandyala district and walked with her son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023