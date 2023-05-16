Left Menu

Republicans reject White House tax loophole proposal in debt talks -WaPo

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 00:39 IST
The White House last week gave Republican lawmakers a list of proposals to reduce the deficit by closing tax loopholes as part of debt ceiling talks, and each item was rejected by Republican negotiators, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing three sources.

Senior White House officials floated the tax plans on a phone call with Republicans, the Post reported. They included a measure aimed at cryptocurrency transactions and another for large real estate investors, it reported.

