Mamata to participate in May 27 Niti Aayog meeting

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 09:09 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would participate in the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled in New Delhi on May 27, and highlight the issues the state has been facing.

Banerjee also claimed that the erstwhile Planning Commission gave states a platform to speak and resolve issues, but now the Centre ''decides the agenda'' to discuss at Niti Aayog meetings.

"I will participate (in the meeting). There is no other platform to highlight the issues of the state… even if I am allowed to speak only at the end,'' she said on Monday.

''They will maybe let me speak after sunset and after everyone. Still, I will go. I have been escalating several matters related to West Bengal, and I will highlight those," the CM said.

