Himachal govt taking prudent measures to boost rural economy: Chief Minister Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the government is taking prudent measures to improve the rural economy in the state. While presiding over the concluding function of the two-day district-level Sipur Mela at Mashobra in Shimla district, Chief Minister Singh Sukhu said, "State government was well aware of the problems of the rural areas and would come up with a scheme to strengthen the rural economy in the coming times."

"Present State Government would buy 10 litres of cow's milk at the rate of Rs. 80 per litre and buffalo's milk at Rs. 100 per litre per day from the cattle rearers as promised by the Congress Party on the eve assembly elections and the government was working to implement this scheme on the ground," he added. Chief Minister Sukhu said that the state government had started to fulfil the election promises made by the Congress party during state elections.

"The state government had fulfilled the first guarantee by reinstating the old pension scheme in the first Cabinet meeting which will benefit about 1.36 lakh NPS employees of the State Government. The state government has also started to fulfil the other guarantees of the election manifesto and will provide Rs.1500 per month as Indira Gandhi Mahila Samman Nidhi to 2.31 lakh women in the first phase," he said. On the occasion, he also mentioned that the current state government has inherited the economic crisis from the previous BJP government.

"The state government had inherited the economic crisis from the previous BJP government and today every person in the state has a debt of about Rs 93,000. The state government was making earnest efforts to revamp the system and in the next ten years, Himachal Pradesh will emerge as the most prosperous state of the country which would require economic prudent decisions. Despite financial constraints, the development of the State would not be allowed to hamper and simultaneously the government is working for resource mobilization," CM Sukhu said. "A scheme would be introduced soon aiming at providing loans to poor children for pursuing higher education at an interest rate of one per cent. Apart from this, orphan children have been adopted as Children of the State and the Mukhyamantri Sukhashray Yojana has been started. Under this scheme, provision has been made to cover their education fee, travel expenses once a year, pocket money of Rs 4000 and offering financial help to build a house. Additionally, the prisoners have been brought under the ambit of the Himcare scheme and the State Government will bear the burden of the premium of the scheme," he added.

He also announced the metalling of Mashobra to Sipur road within a month so that people of the area do not face any inconvenience. The Chief Minister also offered prayers at Sipur Temple and also released a souvenir.

Vice Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Limited Kehar Singh Khachi, President of Panchayat Samiti Shimla Chandrakata, OSDs to Chief Minister Gopal Sharma and Ritesh Kapret, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivam Pratap Singh and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

