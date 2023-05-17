Left Menu

Gadkari requests Maha govt to consider shifting of proposed thermal power project from Koradi in Nagpur

Gadkari cited a letter and concerns raised by the NGO which has requested for consideration and cancellation of the proposed 2x660 MW thermal power project proposed at Koradi in Nagpur on the ground of health hazards and to shift it to another location.The Union minister said the NGOs representation states that Mahagenco is planning to erect a new thermal power project with a total capacity of 1,320 MW at Koradi.

17-05-2023
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to consider shifting of the proposed 2x660 MW thermal power project from Koradi in Nagpur to another location.

In the letter dated May 14, Nagpur Lok Sabha member Gadkari mentioned that the NGO 'Vidarbha Connect' has said the power project can be set up at Parshivni (Parseoni) in Nagpur district. Gadkari cited a letter and concerns raised by the NGO which has requested for consideration and cancellation of the proposed 2x660 MW thermal power project proposed at Koradi in Nagpur on the ground of health hazards and to shift it to another location.

The Union minister said the NGO's representation states that Mahagenco is planning to erect a new thermal power project with a total capacity of 1,320 MW at Koradi. The present power generation capacity of Koradi thermal power station is 2,600 MW and falls in the Nagpur metro region limits. The units at Koradi are adding to the health problems of local residents, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said citing the NGO's representation. The NGO has opposed the proposed MPCB (Maharashtra Pollution Control Board) environmental public hearing on May 29, 2023. Gadkari said the NGO has pointed out that the power generation capacity at Koradi and Khaparkheda has reached the upper pitch and the proposed power station can be installed at Parshivni. This may help to generate employment in the Parshivni tehsil and help find a solution to the problem of pollution in Koradi, he said, citing the NGO's representation. ''I would like request your good self to consider the points raised in the self explanatory representation and take a decision abiding by the guidelines, due verification and the stand of state government in the matter,'' Gadkari said in the letter.

