PM to chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 27

17-05-2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 27, and issues related to the economy, agriculture and health are expected to be taken up for discussions, according to official sources.

The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers.

Modi is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year and last year, it was held under the chairmanship of Modi on August 7.

The council meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.

