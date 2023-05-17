BRS will win 95-105 out of total 119 seats in Telangana Assembly polls: KCR

Sounding the poll bugle, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed confidence that the BRS would return to power in the state Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year by winning between 95 to 105 seats out of the total 119.

Addressing party leaders in a meeting here, he said the public mood was in favour of BRS that was reflected in some surveys.

BRS would definitely win 95-105 out of the total 119 Assembly seats, BRS sources quoted him as saying.

The country wants the 'Telangana model' of development as the state has achieved tremendous progress since 2014 (when BRS came to power after formation of Telangana), the BRS supremo said.

Rao, also known as KCR, described the 'Gujarat model' (for development) as ''bogus'' and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has let down the country. Those from other states now point out that the 'Telangana model' is inevitable for the country, he said.

Observing that no party can win elections on the basis of caste or religion, he said the BRS is treating all sections of society equally. This is the secret of the success of BRS, said Rao.

Politics should be based on people's issues and not on petty matters, he contended.

Rao talked about the Telangana formation day celebrations planned by the state government for 21 days from June 2.

He directed the cadre to organise the celebrations on a grand scale across the state. The progress achieved during the BRS regime should be conveyed to the people, he said.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014. The previous Assembly polls in December 2018 saw the BRS (then TRS) emerging on top with an absolute majority and the tenure of the House is due to end by December 2023.

