State Dept says it will invite U.S. House committee chair to view Afghanistan dissent cable

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 23:19 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it will invite House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson Michael McCaul and the committee's ranking Democrat to view a classified cable about the August 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan at the department with personal information redacted.

Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters the department would send a letter on Wednesday with the offer to McCaul, a Republican who has threatened to charge Secretary of State Antony Blinken with contempt over his decision not to release the so-called dissent cable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

