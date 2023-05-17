State Dept says it will invite U.S. House committee chair to view Afghanistan dissent cable

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it will invite House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson Michael McCaul and the committee's ranking Democrat to view a classified cable about the August 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan at the department with personal information redacted.

Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters the department would send a letter on Wednesday with the offer to McCaul, a Republican who has threatened to charge Secretary of State Antony Blinken with contempt over his decision not to release the so-called dissent cable.

