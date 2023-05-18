Left Menu

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy; swearing-in on May 20: Cong sources

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 11:51 IST
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy; swearing-in on May 20: Cong sources
Siddaramaiah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar his deputy, Congress sources said on Thursday after the party arrived at a consensus on government formation in the state after four days of hectic parleys.

Sources said the swearing-in ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on May 20 around noon.

They said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with other stakeholders held discussions past midnight to hammer out a solution between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- the two chief ministerial aspirants.

''It has been decided by consensus that Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister and Shivakumar will be the deputy chief minister,'' a Congress source said.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar together met Kharge after the consensus on government formation was reached.

Congress president Kharge also tweeted a picture of him flanked by Siddaramiah and Shivakumar. Kharge is seen raising the hands of both leaders to signal a consensus.

''Team Congress is committed to usher progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka. We will implement the 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas,'' Kharge said on Twitter.

The Congress also tweeted the picture, and said, ''stronger together''.

Sharing the picture on Twitter,AICC general secretary in-charge of state Randeep Surjewala said, ''The winning team.'' A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been called by Shivakumar, the party's state unit chief, in Bengaluru on Thursday evening. The decision will be announced there.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief has written to all legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen's Road at 7 pm.

Sources close to Shivakumar said he decided to make the ''sacrifice'' and agreed to be deputy chief minister in the interest of the party.

The party leadership has also decided to have around 20-25 new ministers, sources said.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar also held a breakfast meeting with Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal and Surjewala, together.

Hectic parleys were held on Wednesday to break the deadlock in deciding on the Congress' chief ministerial pick in Karnataka with both the hopefuls presenting their cases before the top brass even as the party asserted that an outcome is likely within a day or two.

Both Shivakumar and Siddaramiah had been camping in Delhi and held several rounds of deliberations with the party top brass. Sources said Shivakumar finally agreed to be deputy CM after holding late night parleys with Venugopal and Surjewala.

Surjewala and Venugopal had met Kharge and held detailed discussions on Wednesday evening.

Siddaramaiah, 75, was Karnataka CM from 2012 to 2018. Shivakumar, 61, has been a minister in the state and is currently the Karnataka Congress chief.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023