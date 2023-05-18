Left Menu

Jai Ram Thakur only cared about his constituency's development: Himachal Congress

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-05-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 15:20 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress on Thursday accused former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur of prioritising the development of his own constituency and ignoring the rest of the state during his tenure.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi in a joint statement said Thakur cared only about Seraj, his constituency in Mandi district, and even now as the leader of opposition, he is repeating the same attitude. They said while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave approval to fill up about 5,300 teachers posts on Wednesday, the previous BJP dispensation ignored the issue which led to the shortage of employees in the state.

In 2017 assembly polls, the BJP had promised the people of the state that the ''loan culture'' will be abolished, they said.

''But on the contrary, after coming to power they resorted to borrowing loans and increased the debt liability to Rs 75,000 crores,'' the statement read.

