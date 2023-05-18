TN CM invited for Siddaramaiah's swearing-in
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has been invited to participate in the swearing-in of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as Karnataka's Chief Minister, the government said on Thursday.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah called up Stalin over phone today and invited him to participate in the swearing-in ceremony on May 20, an official release here said. In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.
