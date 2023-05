BJP a bunch of 'cowards', socialists more powerful: Akhilesh Yadav

SP President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday called on party workers to come unite in their fight against the ''injustice'' of the BJP, calling it a group of ''cowards'' which takes cover behind police and state power for protection.

Addressing the newly elected local body presidents, corporators, and workers at the party headquarters here, Yadav, according to a statement issued here, said, ''BJP cannot stand before the public in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP is a group of cowards. It is using police and administration to defend itself. But in a democracy no one is greater than the power of the people.'' ''The BJP can conspire to change the election results in its favour by misusing power and dishonesty, but the strength of the 'Samajwadis' is more than that of the BJP in every way. Workers and leaders should recognise their strength, they should unite and fight BJP at every level,'' said the Samajwadi Party chief. He said BJP is a waning power which is capturing democracy by deceit, force, and conspiracy and creating division in the society.

''In the next Lok Sabha elections, the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP for its arrogance, corruption and false promises,'' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

