Hoardings slamming dissident Cong leader Sachin Pilot come up in Jodhpur

Hoardings slamming dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot have come up at parts of the city, asking him why he was ''silent'' on the alleged Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam in Rajasthan. The development comes amid a power tussle between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In 2020, Pilot had led a failed revolt against the Gehlot government after which he was removed from the posts of party state unit president and deputy chief minister.

The hoardings have photos of Pilot and BJP MP from Jodhpur and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a line ''Why are you silent on Sanjivani scam Pilot ji? People want an answer''.

Chief Minister Gehlot has been repeatedly accusing Union Minister Shekhawat of being involved in the scam, a charge rejected by the BJP leader. The Union minister has also filed a complaint before a Delhi court accusing Ashok Gehlot of defaming him with remarks on the scam.

The hoardings also had the photos of District Congress Committee-North organising secretary Kush Gehlot, district spokesperson Bhakar Ram Bishnoi and District Congress Committee-South secretary Lalit Kumar Gehlot. When asked about the hoardings, Bishnoi said Pilot has been raising issues of the previous government and has even held a march but he is silent on the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam issue.

Pilot on May 11 had launched a 125-kilometre 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur to raise the issue of corruption during the previous BJP regime led by Vasundhara Raje and cases of paper leaks in government recruitment exams.

On the hoardings, the name and positions of Bishnoi and the other two Jodhpur Congress District Committee functionaries was printed along with their photos on the hoardings.

''Pilot never raised the issue of the Sanjivani scam. Neither did he speak about the issue from any public platform ever nor dropped any post on social media about it. So, people want to know why he is silent on this issue, which has affected lakhs of people,'' he said.

Bishnoi also said, ''Pilot holds Jan Sangharsh march and holds a public meeting in Bhankrota and on the same day, Shekhawat heaves praises on him. We want to know what is the relation between them.'' In the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society, thousands of investors allegedly lost Rs 900 crore. Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has been investigating the case since August 2019.

