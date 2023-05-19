Left Menu

Hoardings slamming dissident Cong leader Sachin Pilot come up in Jodhpur

In 2020, Pilot had led a failed revolt against the Gehlot government after which he was removed from the posts of party state unit president and deputy chief minister.The hoardings have photos of Pilot and BJP MP from Jodhpur and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a line Why are you silent on Sanjivani scam Pilot ji

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 19-05-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 00:08 IST
Hoardings slamming dissident Cong leader Sachin Pilot come up in Jodhpur
  • Country:
  • India

Hoardings slamming dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot have come up at parts of the city, asking him why he was ''silent'' on the alleged Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam in Rajasthan. The development comes amid a power tussle between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In 2020, Pilot had led a failed revolt against the Gehlot government after which he was removed from the posts of party state unit president and deputy chief minister.

The hoardings have photos of Pilot and BJP MP from Jodhpur and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a line ''Why are you silent on Sanjivani scam Pilot ji? People want an answer''.

Chief Minister Gehlot has been repeatedly accusing Union Minister Shekhawat of being involved in the scam, a charge rejected by the BJP leader. The Union minister has also filed a complaint before a Delhi court accusing Ashok Gehlot of defaming him with remarks on the scam.

The hoardings also had the photos of District Congress Committee-North organising secretary Kush Gehlot, district spokesperson Bhakar Ram Bishnoi and District Congress Committee-South secretary Lalit Kumar Gehlot. When asked about the hoardings, Bishnoi said Pilot has been raising issues of the previous government and has even held a march but he is silent on the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam issue.

Pilot on May 11 had launched a 125-kilometre 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur to raise the issue of corruption during the previous BJP regime led by Vasundhara Raje and cases of paper leaks in government recruitment exams.

On the hoardings, the name and positions of Bishnoi and the other two Jodhpur Congress District Committee functionaries was printed along with their photos on the hoardings.

''Pilot never raised the issue of the Sanjivani scam. Neither did he speak about the issue from any public platform ever nor dropped any post on social media about it. So, people want to know why he is silent on this issue, which has affected lakhs of people,'' he said.

Bishnoi also said, ''Pilot holds Jan Sangharsh march and holds a public meeting in Bhankrota and on the same day, Shekhawat heaves praises on him. We want to know what is the relation between them.'' In the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society, thousands of investors allegedly lost Rs 900 crore. Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has been investigating the case since August 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023