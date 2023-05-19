Left Menu

TN CM to leave for Bengaluru on Friday evening to attend Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2023 10:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 10:27 IST
TN CM to leave for Bengaluru on Friday evening to attend Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to leave for Bengaluru on Friday evening to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka Chief Minister, official sources said.

Stalin, who was invited by Siddaramaiah and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 18 to attend the ceremony, is slated to leave by a private carrier on Friday evening, the sources added. Siddaramaiah will take oath as the chief minister on May 20 (Saturday) in Bengaluru.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the BJP and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

