Left Menu

Japan: PM Modi arrives in Hiroshima to attend G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday to attend the G7 Summit.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:03 IST
Japan: PM Modi arrives in Hiroshima to attend G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hiroshima, Japan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday to attend the G7 Summit. PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Hiroshima in the first leg of PM Modi's three-nation visit during which he will also visit Papua New Guinea and Australia. India has been invited as a guest country for the G7 summit. The broad terms of the G7 summit preferences regarding their outreach with the invited guest countries are nuclear disarmament, economic resilience and economic security, regional issues, climate and energy and food and health and development.

During his visit, PM Modi is likely to have a series of bilateral meetings including with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday that there is a plan for Quad leaders meeting in Hiroshima. The Quad meeting, which was scheduled to be held in Australia, was cancelled after US President Joe Biden deferred his visit due to the crucial debt-ceiling talks in Washington. In his departure statement, PM Modi said his presence at the G7 Summit is particularly meaningful as India this year holds the G20 Presidency. G7 Summit will be held in Japan's Hiroshima from May 19-21.

"I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them. I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit," he added. After concluding his visit to Japan, PM Modi will travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.It will be PM Modi's first visit, as also the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister, to Papua New Guinea.

PM Modi will jointly host the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape on May 22.FIPIC had been launched during PM Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014. Apart from the FIPIC engagements, PM Modi will also have bilateral interactions with Papua New Guinea Governor General Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister Marape and some of the other PIC Leaders participating in the Summit.

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. During his visit, he will interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders. PM Modi will also interact with the Indian community at a special event in Sydney. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023