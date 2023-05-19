Syrian state news agency says Qatar emir shook hands with Syria's Assad
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:11 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Syrian state news agency said Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani shook hands with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad ahead of the Arab League summit.
The news agency cited its reporters saying the two chatted on the sidelines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
- Bashar al-Assad
- Arab League
- Syrian
- Syria
- Qatar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League, Jordan minister says
Arab ministers to meet over Syria's return to Arab league
Syrians split over government readmission into Arab League
Arab League readmits Syria as relations with Assad normalise
Cairo vote to allow Syria to return to the Arab League after 12-year suspension, reports AP.