Dutch PM welcomes US decision to back F-16 training of Ukrainian pilots

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday welcomed the news that the United States is ready to back the training of Ukrainian pilots for the use of F-16 fighter jets. "Together with my British, Danish and Belgian colleagues we welcome the news that the United States stands ready to approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighterjets," Rutte said in a post on Twitter.

"The modalities will be worked out in the coming weeks. Ukraine can count on the unwavering support of the Netherlands and its international partners."

