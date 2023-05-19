Left Menu

SNAPSHOT-G7 pledges support for Ukraine, seeks to reduce trade reliance on China

* Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, India's foreign ministry said on Friday, their first meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. DEALING WITH CHINA * G7 members are prepared to build "constructive and stable relations" with China while acting in their national interests, according to a draft version of their communique seen by Reuters on Friday. * Biden met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after arriving in Japan and the two discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation and counter coercive behaviour by China, the White House said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 23:18 IST
SNAPSHOT-G7 pledges support for Ukraine, seeks to reduce trade reliance on China

(New throughout) HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 19 (Reuters) -

Leaders of the world's richest democracies agreed on Friday to stiffen sanctions

against Russia, while a draft communique to be issued after their talks in the Japanese city of Hiroshima stressed the need to reduce reliance on trade with China. SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

* G7 leaders said they had ensured that Ukraine had the budget support it needs for this year and early 2024. "Today we are taking new steps to ensure that Russia's illegal aggression against the sovereign state of Ukraine fails and to support the Ukrainian people in their quest for a just peace rooted in respect for international law," they said in a statement. * The United States on Friday announced sanctions on more than 300 targets, aiming to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and intensifying one of the harshest sanctions efforts ever implemented.

* U.S. President Joe Biden informed G7 leaders that Washington will support a joint effort with allies to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, CNN reported, citing a senior U.S. administration official. * German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government wanted pragmatic measures to prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russia.

* Britain published plans to ban imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminium and nickel and announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia, targeting companies connected to the alleged theft of Ukrainian grain. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, India's foreign ministry said on Friday, their first meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

DEALING WITH CHINA * G7 members are prepared to build "constructive and stable relations"

with China while acting in their national interests, according to a draft version of their communique seen by Reuters on Friday.

* Biden met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after arriving in Japan and the two discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation and counter coercive behaviour by China, the White House said in a statement. * China is gravely concerned about recent signs of "negative" China-related moves at the G7 summit and urges Japan not to turn it into a "political show" against or to curb China, the country's embassy in Japan said.

CLIMATE/ENERGY/NUCLEAR PROLIFERATION * The G7 must take the lead in phasing out fossil fuels, the leaders of seven countries including The Netherlands and Chile have said, attempting to build momentum for a global deal this year to gradually quit oil, coal and gas.

* The G7 believes that publicly supported investment in the gas sector can be temporarily appropriate while countries are accelerating the phasing-out of their dependency on Russia, a draft communique seen by Reuters showed. * Leaders of the G7 called for a "world without

nuclear weapons ," urging Russia, Iran, China and North Korea to cease nuclear escalation and embrace non-proliferation, a statement released by the White House showed.

IN-DEPTH STORIES * At Hiroshima G7, bomb survivors grapple with a disarmament dream deferred * In her own words: A Hiroshima bomb survivor learns English to tell her story * Japan's G7 refugee balancing act: door open for Ukrainians, but not many others (Compiled by Reuters editors)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
2
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023