Biden seeks debt limit call with House Speaker McCarthy on Sunday
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:46 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden told his team to schedule a call on the debt limit with top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy later on Sunday, according to a White House official.
Biden sought the call after being briefed by his team in Japan, where he is traveling to participate in the Group of 7 (G7) meetings.
