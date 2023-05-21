Left Menu

Rajiv Gandhi laid foundation of young India: IYC chief Srinivas

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of young India and brought the rights and power to the doorstep of the villages through Panchayati Raj , Indian Youth Congress IYC president Srinivas B V said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 18:09 IST
Rajiv Gandhi laid foundation of young India: IYC chief Srinivas
  • Country:
  • India

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of young India and brought the rights and power to the doorstep of the villages through Panchayati Raj , Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas B V said on Sunday. Paying tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, Srinivas said while Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of strengthening the villages during the freedom struggle, the former prime minister fulfilled that dream.

''Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of young India and brought the rights and power to the doorstep of the villages through Panchayati Raj in the country,'' Srinivas said. ''There are some great men who become immortal after giving up their lives, Rajiv Gandhi is one of them. His contribution in nation building is unforgettable,'' he said. The Indian Youth Congress organised a blood donation camp here on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023