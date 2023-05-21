"Congress always neglected OBC community...PM Modi understands pain of poor": Amit Shah

Accusing the Congress party of "neglecting" the OBC community, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the pain of the poor and has consistently worked for their welfare. Shah further stated that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that gave the country its first OBC Prime Minister.

"Congress has always neglected the OBC community. It is BJP that is working for them. Congress ruled the country for 56 years but did not develop them (OBC community), but PM Modi worked for them in the past nine years," Shah said while addressing the national convention of 'Modi Samaj' organized here in Ahmedabad. "PM Modi has developed a strong organization in Gujarat after working very hard for 25-30 years. After serving as the CM of the state, he is also running the country as the PM and making everyone proud," he added.

"The party has given many OBC CMs to the country as well. As many as 27 ministers of the OBC community are there in the Union Cabinet. It also gave constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission. Earlier there was no reservation in Kendriya Vidyalaya. Navodaya Vidyalaya, and NEET exams, but the BJP government provided it. We also created a venture capital fund for OBC entrepreneurs," he said. The Union Minister said that the Prime Minister understands the pain of the poor and has launched various schemes in the past nine years to help them.

"PM Modi has taken several steps for the poor. He himself comes from a poor family so he understands the pain of the poor. In nine years, he has given cylinders to 13 crore people, built toilets in 10 crore houses, provided houses to 3 crore people, over 3 crore people were given and around 70 crore people were provided free health care upto Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat and are also providing 5 kg of free ration to as many as 80 crore people," he said. Stating that the aim of the BJP is to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 as Shah credited the Prime Minister for restoring India's pride globally.

"PM Modi has restored India's honour across the world. When US President Joe Biden says that he wants the PM's autograph, it is a pride moment for every Indian. India was in the 11th position, but now it is the 5th largest economy in the world. PM Modi has now set the target of reaching a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025. We are already at second position in smartphone consumption, and mobile manufacturing and in third position in the aviation market, automobile, startups and renewable energy. All this has been possible under nine years of the Modi government," Amit Shah stated. Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat that started on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Shah offered prayers at the Parameshwara temple in Gujarat. He also flagged off 320 new buses of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC). Shah also inaugurated the state-of-the-art biological testing laboratory of Amul in Ahmedabad. On Saturday, the Union Home Minister offered prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat. He also visited the National Academy of Coastal Policing at Okha in Gujarat on Saturday for the 'bhoomi poojan' and laid the foundation stone of the institution.

The Home Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 400 crore in Gandhinagar. (ANI)

