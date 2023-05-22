IL&FS money laundering case: NCP leader Jayant Patil appears before ED in Mumbai

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Monday in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, an official said. The senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) reached the ED's office at around 11.50 am in the presence of a large number of the party supporters.

The agency's office is located close to the NCP office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai. Patil's statement is likely to be recorded by the ED officials in connection with the case. Earlier, speaking to reporters before going to the ED's office, Patil said, “I am part of the opposition and one needs to face such type of suffering. I never heard the name of the IL&FS in the past, but the ED officials have summoned me to appear before them. I will try to address their queries in the legal framework.” ''I appeal to the party workers to maintain peace and allow the officials to do their work. I also ask party workers not to be afraid of it,” said Patil, a seven-term legislator who is former Maharashtra minister of home and finance.

Considering the crowd of Patil's supporters, the Mumbai Police made elaborate security arrangements and placed barricades on the road leading to the ED's office. Before going to the ED's office, Patil went to his party office, where hundreds of his supporters raised slogans in support of him and against the Union government. A large number of NCP workers, wearing Gandhi caps and holding placards and banners, sat in front of the party office to protest against the ED's summons to Patil. They shouted slogans against the Union government and claimed the action against Patil was ''political vendetta''.

Patil in a tweet earlier said, ''I request all office-bearers and activists that no one should come to Mumbai. I will fully cooperate with the ED in this inquiry. '' The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was issued the first summons for appearance on May 12, but he had sought deferment for about 10 days citing some personal and official engagements.

The politician was subsequently asked to appear on May 22.

Patil told reporters earlier this month that he never had any association or financial dealing with IL&FS.

Alleged payment of some ''commission amount'' by some accused companies to entities linked to Patil are under the scanner of the ED and it is understood he will be questioned about these transactions and his statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency recently initiated fresh action in this 2019 case after it searched the Mumbai offices of-- Deloitte Haskins and Sells and BSR and Associates, an Indian affiliate of global accounting firm KPMG-- the two former auditors of IL&FS.

The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

