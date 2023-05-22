Left Menu

Karunanidhi is the architect of modern Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

DMK stalwart and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi is the architect of modern Tamil Nadu, as he introduced numerous welfare schemes with a visionary approach, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.Hence, the year-long celebrations of his birth centenary should focus on reminding the people of his initiatives, Stalin said, while chairing a consultative meeting at the Secretariat here on the governments celebration of Karunanidhis birth anniversary, which commences on June 3.On May 21, the DMK led by its president Stalin resolved to observe Karunanidhis centenary for a year and also to install his statues in all party districts.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-05-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 16:11 IST
Karunanidhi is the architect of modern Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
DMK stalwart and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi is the architect of modern Tamil Nadu, as he introduced numerous welfare schemes with a visionary approach, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

Hence, the year-long celebrations of his birth centenary should focus on reminding the people of his initiatives, Stalin said, while chairing a consultative meeting at the Secretariat here on the government's celebration of Karunanidhi's birth anniversary, which commences on June 3.

On May 21, the DMK led by its president Stalin resolved to observe Karunanidhi's centenary for a year and also to install his statues in all party districts. The party would also set up study centres in the name of the former chief minister, the DMK had said.

Stalin, who chaired the meeting, said Kalaignar (as Karunanidhi was addressed) was Chief Minister for five terms and had successfully contested Assembly elections on 13 occasions. He was not only a tall leader from the state but also decided the political direction of the country besides was instrumental in many leaders emerging as Prime Ministers, he added.

''Let's celebrate the centenary of Kalaignar, who worked all his life for the betterment and development of Tamil Nadu, for a year. Let's take his achievements to every home,'' he said.

Social reforms, development and equality were the cornerstones of his rule. The celebrations should not merely centre around glorifying his achievements but should remind the people of his welfare initiatives, Stalin, who is Karunanidhi's son, said.

''Kalaignar is the architect of modern Tamil Nadu as he implemented numerous welfare schemes like the free bus pass for students, formed women's self-help groups, ensured 33 percent quota for women in local bodies, provided free insurance scheme for people, established uzhavar santhais (farmers markets), etc., with a visionary approach,'' he said.

''When Kalaignar became chief minister for the first time, he said that 'Though I dispense rule from the Fort (Secretariat), my thoughts are always with the poor,' he had said,'' Stalin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

