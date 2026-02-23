DARPG Releases 27th ‘Secretariat Reforms’ Report for Jan 2026

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, has released the 27th edition of its monthly Secretariat Reforms report for January 2026, detailing measurable gains in cleanliness drives, pendency reduction, digital governance, and administrative efficiency across Ministries and Departments.

The report captures nationwide progress under three reform pillars:(i) Swachhata and reduction of pendency to minimum levels,(ii) Increasing efficiency in decision-making, and(iii) e-Office implementation and analytics.

This edition also features best practices under “Waste to Wealth”, a special focus on the Department of Health and Family Welfare (DH&FW), and directions from the Cabinet Secretariat on strengthening e-Office implementation.

Swachhata & Pendency Reduction: Large-Scale Impact Across Ministries

A major highlight of the January 2026 report is the scale and quantifiable impact of Swachhata campaigns and systematic record management.

5,188 sites across the country conducted cleanliness drives.

4.34 lakh square feet of office space was freed for productive use.

Top contributors included the Ministry of Coal (1,88,687 sq. ft) and the Ministry of Heavy Industries (62,129 sq. ft) .

Rs 115.85 crore was generated from scrap disposal in January, with significant contributions from the Ministries of Railways, Heavy Industry, and Coal.

Record rationalisation also yielded strong outcomes:

1,82,000 physical files were reviewed.

81,322 files were weeded out as part of structured record management reforms.

5,57,852 public grievances were disposed of, achieving a 90.41% disposal rate .

Additionally, 1,032 MP references and 375 state government references were resolved.

The cumulative impact of Secretariat Reforms continues to expand. Revenue earned under successive Swachhata Campaign phases (SC 1.0 to SC 5.0) now stands at Rs 4,405.28 crore, reflecting sustained administrative discipline and asset optimisation.

Waste to Wealth: Turning Scrap into Public Value

The January edition highlights innovative “Waste to Wealth” initiatives across Ministries, transforming scrap and discarded materials into functional and aesthetic assets.

At the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru (Department of Atomic Energy) , waste packing material was creatively converted into benches, demonstrating cost-effective reuse.

The Ministry of Railways showcased multiple “Waste to Art” installations, converting scrap into public art and functional structures at various locations.

These initiatives underscore a circular economy approach within government institutions—reducing waste, generating revenue, and enhancing workplace aesthetics without additional fiscal burden.

Faster Decisions Through Delayering

Administrative delayering has significantly improved decision-making speed. The report notes a sharp reduction in the average number of distinct transaction levels for active files:

7.19 levels in 2021

Reduced to 4.31 levels as of January 2026

This structural reform has streamlined approvals, reduced bureaucratic layers, and accelerated policy and administrative decisions across Ministries.

e-Office Implementation: Near-Universal Digital Adoption

Digital transformation under the e-Office platform continues to gain momentum:

93.81% of total files created in January 2026 were e-Files .

95.29% of receipts received were processed as e-Receipts .

65 Ministries/Departments achieved at least 90% e-File adoption .

15 Ministries/Departments recorded 100% e-Receipts for January 2026.

4,752 inter-ministerial file movements were conducted digitally during the month.

The Cabinet Secretariat’s directions on e-Office implementation have further reinforced uniform compliance, analytics-driven monitoring, and standardisation of workflows.

Focus on Department of Health & Family Welfare

The January 2026 edition places special emphasis on the Department of Health and Family Welfare (DH&FW), showcasing its progress in digital file movement, grievance redressal efficiency, and adherence to Secretariat Reforms benchmarks.

Toward Digitally Enabled, Citizen-Centric Governance

The 27th Secretariat Reforms report highlights measurable administrative transformation through data-backed monitoring, digital adoption, structured record management, and sustainable asset utilisation.

By combining Swachhata drives, grievance redressal reforms, digital workflow adoption, and decision-making efficiency, the Government of India continues to advance toward transparent, technology-driven, and citizen-focused governance aligned with the broader goal of administrative excellence.