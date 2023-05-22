Left Menu

Hooliganism in Rajasthan at its peak under Cong rule, BJP silent on public issues: Hanuman Beniwal

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:13 IST
Hooliganism in Rajasthan at its peak under Cong rule, BJP silent on public issues: Hanuman Beniwal
  • Country:
  • India

Hooliganism in Rajasthan has hit a peak under the Congress government and the BJP is silent on issues of public interest, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal said on Monday.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party is fighting for the public on the ground, the Nagaur MP said in a statement.

Beniwal on Monday addressed a 'kisan mahapanchayat' organised by the party in the Lunkaransar area of Bikaner district.

He said the presence of thousands of farmers and youths at the rally in the sweltering heat reflects the mindset of the people, who have decided to make the Congress and the BJP sit at home.

Beniwal claimed the BJP cheated the farmers on the pretext of loan waivers. He added that while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced a loan waiver 10 days before the 2018 assembly elections, their entire loan was not waived off. The Nagaur MP also alleged that ''small fishes'' were caught in connection with the paper leak cases but no action was taken against the ''real culprits''. Beniwal said in the Marwar region, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party will give a tough fight to the Congress and the BJP in the 43 assembly seats. If the people of Hanumangarh also make up their mind, then a big change is possible in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023