Left Menu

Not in PM race, working to get Oppn parties together, says Sharad Pawar

I am not in the race to become the prime minister as I am not contesting the next Lok Sabha election, he told reporters.Speaking on seat sharing with the Congress and the Shiv Sena UBT, which are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, he said, Recently, a meeting was held at my residence.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:53 IST
Not in PM race, working to get Oppn parties together, says Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he was not in the race to become prime minister and asserted the opposition wanted a leadership that would work for the betterment of the country.

Speaking at a condolence meet for Ram Takawale, Vice Chancellor of Pune University who passed away recently, Pawar said opposition parties might face a little task of projecting one person as the prime ministerial candidate if they come together.

''I am putting efforts to get the opposition together. I am not in the race to become the prime minister as I am not contesting the next (Lok Sabha) election,'' he told reporters.

Speaking on seat sharing with the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), which are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, he said, ''Recently, a meeting was held at my residence. Leaders from Maha Vikas Aghadi will decide on it.'' ''Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and I will sit together to discuss more about it,'' he said on seat-sharing.

The tenure of several civic bodies in Maharashtra got over early 2022 but polls were not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, Assembly polls will be held in the latter part of 2024 in the state, some months after the Lok Sabha elections likely to take place around May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023