US House's McCarthy says debt talks productive, no deal yet -Bloomberg
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 23:11 IST
Debt ceiling negotiations Monday morning were productive and "we're going to continue working" but there was no deal yet, Bloomberg reported House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as saying on Monday, hours before he was to meet with President Joe Biden on the issue.
"We're not at a deal," McCarthy was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement