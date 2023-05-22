Left Menu

Govt made significant progress to achieve flood-free Assam: CM Sarma

In this regard, Assam CM Sarma took to Twitter and said," In the last two years, we have made significant progress to help achieve our promise of a flood-free Assam. 1,000 kms of embankments are being constructed on a priority basis. Rs 10,000 cr roadmap for strengthening river basins, preventing erosions and flood fighting materials."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that in the last two years, the state government has made significant progress to help achieve its promise of a flood-free Assam. He further mentioned that to deliver on the promise of a flood-free state, 1000 kms of embankments are being constructed on a priority basis in the state.

Reacting to the Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam water resources minister Pijush Hazarika said that under the leadership of Assam's Chief Minister, the state is achieving the goal of becoming flood free.

"Himanta Biswa sir, under your able guidance and leadership, we are marching on a revolutionary rate to fulfil the commitment of the Government of Assam for a flood-free Assam," Pijush Hazarika tweeted. Earlier in October 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the people of Assam that the government would make the state 'flood-free' in the next five years.

"Earlier, during Assembly elections, I said that we made Assam free from terrorism and strikes. Now give us five years we will make Assam free from floods. The Assam government has made yojana which will make floods a thing of the past in Assam within 5 yrs," Amit Shah said. "The state must come up with a long-term plan which would provide protection from floods for decades to come and not look at short-term measures alone. The Assam government should come up with a concrete action plan to protect and rejuvenate the wetlands in the State and increase their holding capacity so that they can also act as storage reservoirs during floods," Shah added. (ANI)

