UK's Raab to stand down as MP at the next general election -The Telegraph

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2023 03:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 02:49 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
Dominic Raab will stand down as an MP at Britain's next general election, weeks after he resigned from the government after an independent report found he had bullied officials, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

Raab would be stepping down at the next general election citing concerns over the pressure the job had placed on his family, the newspaper reported, citing letters to the chairman of Raab's local Conservative Association.

